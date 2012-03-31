ROTTERDAM, March 31 Twente Enschede earned a 2-0 home win over Roda JC Kerkrade with second-half goals from Douglas and Wesley Verhoek on Saturday to move within a point of Dutch league leaders AZ Alkmaar.

Central defender Douglas notched the opener 10 minutes after the break before Verhoek scored his first goal for Steve McClaren's Twente seven minutes from time to seal the victory.

Alkmaar, in action on Sunday at Vitesse Arnhem (1430 GMT), are top with 56 points after 27 matches, one ahead of Ajax Amsterdam, who host Heracles Almelo (1230), and Twente.

Lacklustre PSV Eindhoven were still good enough to beat strugglers VVV Venlo 2-0 with Tim Matavz and Memphis Depay on target while Ola Toivonen missed a penalty after 70 minutes.

PSV are fourth with 54 points, ahead of Feyenoord and Heerenveen on goal difference after the pair registered 3-1 wins at home to NAC Breda and at Groningen respectively.

Feyenoord's Otman Bakkal struck from distance after three minutes to put his side ahead but Omer Bayram equalised with a long drive that surprised goalkeeper Erwin Mulder.

However, Feyenoord restored their lead through Ruben Schaken with Sekou Cisse also on target before the interval.

Heerenveen's Bas Dost took his tally to 25 as the league's leading scorer notched a double in the win over Groningen.