AMSTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam's Anwar El Ghazi kept up his early season scoring form with two more goals in a 4-0 win over ADO Den Haag that took them clear at the top of the Dutch league on Sunday.

They are the only team with a perfect record after Feyenoord lost 3-1 at champions PSV Eindhoven. Ajax have 12 points, three ahead of Heracles Almelo, Feyenoord and Roda JC Kerkrade.

PSV are fifth alongside PEC Zwolle on eight points.

El Ghazi took his season’s tally to six with efforts in the 16th and 74th minutes, sandwiching goals from Davy Klaassen and Joel Veltman.

“I’m really satisfied. It was a good win with the kind of football we want to see. I saw a lot of good things from the players,” Ajax coach Frank de Boer told FOX Sports.

Feyenoord, who won their first three games, were ahead after four minutes when PSV defender Jeffrey Bruma scored an own goal but the hosts recovered thanks to efforts from Maxime Lestienne, Santiago Arias and a disputed Jurgen Locadia penalty.

Promoted Roda notched their third win of the campaign as they upset AZ Alkmaar 1-0 away with Rostyn Griffiths scoring from a corner in the 36th minute.

Vitesse Arnhem's Chelsea loanee Lewis Baker scored a penalty in the second minute at home to SC Cambuur, with Abiola Dauda, Guram Kashia and Dominic Solanke, also on loan for the season from the English champions, also netting in a 4-1 victory.

Vitesse are in seventh place with seven points.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)