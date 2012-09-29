ROTTERDAM, Sept 29 Christian Eriksen's long-range effort midway through the second half earned Ajax Amsterdam a 1-0 home win over leaders Twente Enschede in the Dutch league on Saturday.

Steve McClaren's Twente, who had maximum points after six matches, created the better chances but failed to find an equaliser in an uninspiring match.

Twente remain top with 18 points from seven games, one ahead of Vitesse Arnhem who snatched a 2-1 win at Utrecht, with Ajax third on 15 points.

Marco van Ginkel and Wilfried Bony scored in a five-minute spell early in the second half to give Vitesse a comfortable two-goal lead but Utrecht came close to salvaging a draw after Jacob Mulenga pulled a goal back with 19 minutes remaining.

Feyenoord cruised to a 5-1 home win over NEC Nijmegen helped by a second half hat-trick from Lex Immers to move into fourth place above PSV Eindhoven who visit VVV-Venlo on Sunday.

Italian striker Graziano Pelle headed Feyenoord's opener in the 16th minute and doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime by finishing off a fine pass from Darryl Janmaat.

Immers then struck three times to wrap up the victory after Soren Rieks scored a consolation for the visitors, who had to substitute midfielder Evander Sno after 34 minutes following a cardiac arrest which was resolved by his defibrillator.

Sno's heart problems were discovered two years ago when he had a cardiac arrest playing for Ajax reserves. He was taken to a local hospital where he will stay overnight for surveillance. (Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; editing by Ken Ferris)