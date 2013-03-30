ROTTERDAM, March 30 Third-placed Feyenoord's title hopes were dented after they conceded two goals in the last five minutes to lose 2-0 at mid-table Heerenveen in the Dutch league on Saturday.

Alfred Finnbogason and Yassine El Ghanassy struck to leave Feyenoord with 56 points from 28 games, one point behind leaders Ajax Amsterdam who host NEC Nijmegen on Sunday.

Second-placed PSV Eindhoven, who are level on points with Feyenoord, visit Roda JC Kerkrade also on Sunday.

Feyenoord, without suspended top scorer Graziano Pelle, struggled up front as his replacement Lex Immers was carried off on a stretcher on the half-hour with an ankle injury.

But their defence kept them in the match until Jeffrey Gouweleeuw broke through to set up Finnbogason who finished with a shot from a tight angle for his 21st goal of the season.

Three minutes later El Ghanassy scored to settle the match and undermine Feyenoord's hopes of their first title since 1999.

"Now we only can hope. The league is hard to predict but through this defeat we've made it very difficult for ourselves," said Feyenoord captain Stefan de Vrij.

"They deserved the win as with the absence of Pelle we missed our target man and played too sloppily to keep possession and play our own game."

Struggling Twente Enschede remain fifth with 48 points after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to NAC Breda.

Breda went ahead five minutes after the break when Kenny van der Weg netted a rebound but Wout Brama's deflected long drive seven minutes from time salvaged a point for Twente.

Early goals from Edouard Duplan and Ruben de Kogel gave Utrecht a 2-1 home win over lowly VVV Venlo, who netted through Bryan Linssen, as they moved level on points with Twente.

Bottom side Willem II Tilburg suffered their 17th league defeat this season in a 2-1 home loss to Groningen. They are stuck in the automatic relegation spot on 17 points, five behind Venlo who are in the relegation playoff places with Roda. (Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; Editing by Ken Ferris)