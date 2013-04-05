ROTTERDAM, April 5 Graziano Pelle struck 19 minutes from time to earn Feyenoord a 1-0 home win over strugglers VVV Venlo in the Dutch league on Friday and keep their title aspirations very much alive.

Feyenoord moved into second with 59 points after 29 matches, one behind leaders Ajax Amsterdam who will be in action on Sunday at home to Heracles Almelo.

PSV Eindhoven, away to Willem II Tilburg on Saturday, are third with 57 points along with Vitesse Arnhem who host NAC Breda.

Feyenoord, without the suspended Jordy Clasie and injured Lex Immers in midfield, looked disorganised early on and were lucky when their former player Rick van Haaren wasted two big opportunities before the interval.

The hosts regained control without creating any clearcut chances until Joris Mathijsen set up Italian Pelle, who headed home the winner with his 22nd goal of the season.

"This was a very poor performance and it seemed that last week's defeat (at Heerenveen) reduced our confidence, while also playing with two other midfielders interrupted our organisation," coach Ronald Koeman told reporters.

"Now we have put pressure on the others who will be in action later, but only through our result and not the way we played."

