ROTTERDAM, April 6 PSV Eindhoven and Vitesse Arnhem moved level on points with Dutch league leaders Ajax Amsterdam thanks to three-goal wins over Willem II Tilburg and NAC Breda respectively on Saturday.

Second-placed PSV won 3-1 at Tilburg while Vitesse beat visitors NAC 3-0 as they both reached 60 points from 29 games behind Ajax who host Heracles Almelo on Sunday.

Feyenoord, who claimed a 1-0 home win over VVV Venlo on Friday, have slipped to fourth with 59 points.

PSV skipper Mark van Bommel broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime at Tilburg when his long drive surprised goalkeeper David Meul but they were pegged back nine minutes after the break when Jordens Peters scored with a close-range header.

Ola Toivonen kept PSV's title tilt on track when he restored their lead 14 minutes from time by netting a rebound before Timothy Derijck wrapped up the points with a header in the 82nd.

"This was a must-win match and it wasn't good at all but we deserved it," said Van Bommel before adding "just as last week (in a 1-1 draw at Roda JC Kerkrade) we made it difficult for ourselves (by) failing to decide it earlier."

PSV host Ajax in a crunch match next weekend.

Dutch league top scorer Wilfried Bony put Vitesse in front against NAC from a Gael Kakuta cross after 28 minutes.

Renato Ibarra doubled the lead five minutes into the second half with a fine solo run past three players before Ivorian Bony took his league total to 29 with a fierce shot to seal the win.

Twente Enschede's Luc Castaignos and Nacer Chadli scored the goals in 2-0 home win over Roda as they remained fifth with 51 points, while lowly PEC Zwolle and RKC Waalwijk drew 1-1. (Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; editing by Ken Ferris)