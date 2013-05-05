ROTTERDAM May 5 Ajax Amsterdam clinched their 32nd Dutch soccer league title on Sunday after first-half goals by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson and Christian Eriksen set up a comfortable 5-0 home win over bottom side Willem II Tilburg.

With one match remaining, Ajax have 73 points, four more then PSV Eindhoven who stay on track for a Champions League qualifying berth following a 4-2 win over NEC Nijmegen.

Tilburg were relegated after suffering their 21st defeat.

Iceland's Sigthorsson opened the scoring after 12 minutes with a well-executed diving header following a fine cross from Ryan Babel.

A blunder from Tilburg keeper David Meul, who let a long drive from Eriksen slip through his hands, allowed Ajax to double the lead after 25 minutes.

Viktor Fischer, Siem de Jong and Danny Hoesen scored after the interval as the capacity home crowd of 50,000 celebrated. (Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; Editing by Clare Fallon)