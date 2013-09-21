Sept 21 Heerenveen's Dutch league top scorer Albert Finnbogason got his ninth goal of the season but they still missed the chance to top the standings after a 3-3 draw at Roda JC Kerkrade on Saturday.

Heerenveen trail leaders PEC Zwolle by one point in a three-way tie on 12 points with Twente Enschede, who won 3-0 at Heracles Almelo, and PSV Eindhoven, who host champions Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday.

Heerenveen and Roda were level at 1-1 going into the break before scoring four goals between them in a 10-minute spell midway through the second half, including a fine shot from a difficult angle by Finnbogason.

Heerenveen came from 2-1 down to lead 3-2 with two goals in five minutes but Roda, who lost 5-1 at home last weekend, equalised through Guus Hupperts in the 70th.

Twente kept up a seven-year unbeaten run at their near neighbours through Rasmus Bengtsson after 16 minutes and second half goals by Kyle Ebecilio and Dusan Tadic with a penalty.

Their third goal led to a mini pitch invasion by some of the frustrated home fans who were quickly persuaded to leave the pitch by Heracles officials.

Five goals were scored in the last 27 minutes as FC Groningen finally broke the deadlock at home to 10-man RKC Waalwijk and went on to win 4-1 and move up to sixth on 11 points.

Waalwijk's Jonas Ivens, on loan from Groningen, was sent off before halftime but the deadlock was only broken after 67 minutes by Nick van der Velden.

Bottom side NEC Nijmegen are still without a win after seven games but they did get a point in a 1-1 draw at ADO Den Haag with Christoph Hemlein equalising in the 74th minute after Mathias Gehrt opened the sxcroing in the 55th for the hosts. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)