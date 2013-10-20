Oct 20 Filip Kostic's goal handed Groningen a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch league on Sunday and denied the visitors the chance to go top of the standings.

A second defeat of the season for PSV left them second in the table, one point behind Twente Enschede, who were held 1-1 at home by champions Ajax Amsterdam on Saturday.

Twente have 19 points, with PSV, Ajax and PEC Zwolle clustered one behind.

Groningen goalkeeper Marco Bizot made several saves before Kostic scored on a counter attack, set up by Tjaronn Chery.

"I'm satisfied with our play after we dominated the whole game and created a lot of chances but we did not score," said PSV coach Phillip Cocu in an interview on Dutch television. "We let ourselves down."

PSV are ahead on goal difference from PEC, who were the early season leaders and swept back into contention with a 6-1 drubbing of ADO Den Haag in a record home win.

Mustafa Saymak and Fred Benson both scored twice as PEC registered their biggest home win, breaking a 30-year mark. The other goals came from Bram van Polen and Giovanni Hiwat.

PEC started the campaign with four successive wins but had not won in their subsequent five before Sunday's emphatic triumph.

AZ Alkmaar made a winning start under coach Dick Advocaat as they came from behind to beat SC Cambuur 3-1, including two goals from U.S. international Aron Johannsson.

NEC Nijmegen were denied their first win of the season when debutant Jens Jurn Streutker claimed an 86th-minute equaliser for Heracles Almelo in a 1-1 draw.

NEC, who scored in the second minute through Rens van Eijden, played almost an hour with 10 men after Christoph Hemlein was sent off for a second yellow card and stay bottom of the standings. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alison Wildey)