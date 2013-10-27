Oct 27 New coach Dick Advocaat inspired AZ Alkmaar to a 2-0 away win over PEC Zwolle on Sunday and a place in a three-way tie at the top of the Dutch league standings.

AZ trail Twente Enschede and champions Ajax Amsterdam on goal difference as a horror weekend for the established order in Dutch football left the top nine clubs within three points of each other, reflecting a stuttering start to the new season.

A Joost Broerse own goal followed by a second half strike from Nick Viergever earned a second league win for AZ since Advocaat replaced Gertjan Verbeek and had them move to 19 points from 11 matches.

PSV Eindhoven, who had goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton taken to hospital after hitting his head on the goal post, and Feyenoord had the chance go top on Sunday. But both suffered setbacks, opening the door to either Vietesse Arnhem or Groningen to make a surprise elevation to the top of the table, a chance they spurned in a dramatic 2-2 draw.

On Saturday, Twente lost to ADO Den Haag and Ajax were held at home by bottom placed RKC Waalwijk.

Krisztian Nemeth scored an 85th minute winner as Roda JC Kerkrade came back from conceding an early goal to Tim Matavz to beat PSV 2-1.

PSV goalkeeper Tyton was concussed after hitting his head against the goal post and collapsing to the turf in the final minutes.

An ambulance was driven onto the pitch to take the Polish international to hospital, but he was later released, a PSV statement said.

PSV, PEC, Vitesse and Groningen have 18 points, one more than Feyenoord who lost for the first time at home in a competitive match to Heracles Almelo.

Mikhail Rosheuvel scored a 63rd minute winner as Heracles triumphed 2-1, with Feyenoord coach Ronald Koeman indicating afterwards the Rotterdam club would take disciplinary action against striker Graziano Pelle, who was sent off in the second half for head butting an opponent. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Josh Reich)