Nov 8 Swansea goalkeeper Michel Vorm was among five players dropped by the Netherlands from a provisional squad named last month as coach Louis van Gaal on Friday settled on his 23-man selection for two friendly internationals this month.

Vorm is replaced by Fulham's Marten Stekelenburg, who makes his return after injury, with Tim Krul of Newcastle also restored to the squad.

Van Gaal also handed a first call-up to Ajax Amsterdam's 21-year defender Joel Veltman and brought back Luciano Narsingh of PSV Eindhoven, who like Stekelenburg last played for the national side against Romania in October last year.

Out go injured Wesley Sneijder plus Jeffrey Bruma, Leroy Fer and Paul Verhaegh.

The Dutch meet Japan in a friendly in the Belgian town of Genk on Nov. 16, followed by a game in Amsterdam three days later against fellow World Cup finalists Colombia.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Tim Krul (Newcsatl United), Maarten Stekelenburg (Fulham)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Stefan de Vrij, Bruno Martins Indi, Daryl Janmaat (all Feyenoord), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris Saint-Germain), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam), Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa), Jetro Willems (PSV Eindhoven)

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Jonathan de Guzman (Swansea City), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Stijn Schaars (PSV Eindhoven), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Rafael van der Vaart (Hamburg SV)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven), Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce), Jeremain Lens (Dynamo Kiev), Luciano Narsingh (PSV Eindhoven), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Robin van Persie (Manchester United). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; ed)