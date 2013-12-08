Dec 8 Early goals and a fine display from goalkeeper Erwin Mulder helped Feyenoord close to within six points of Dutch leaders Vitesse Arnhem with a 2-1 success at Heerenveen on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Feyenoord were 2-0 up after 16 minutes through Jean-Paul Boetius and Lex Immers but had Mulder to thank for the three-point haul.

"We put the pressure on them from the start and scored two quick goals but once we let in a goal just before halftime, it turned into a completely different match," Feyenoord coach Ronald Koeman told Dutch radio.

An own goal allowed Heerenveen back in the game but Mulder make a fine stop after the break to deny top scorer Albert Finnbogason a second-half equaliser.

Groningen, in fifth, lost 2-1 at home to struggling ADO Den Haag, whose 82nd minute winner came from Tom Beugelsdijk and lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Go Ahead Eagles dominated PEC Zwolle, who were early season front runners, from the start of their match with two goals in the opening quarter hour and finished easy 4-1 winners. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; l)