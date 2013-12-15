Dec 15 Brazilian teenager Lucas Piazon scored twice for Vitesse Arnhem in a 3-2 win over NAC Breda that returned his side to the top of the Dutch league two points clear of Ajax Amsterdam.

The win was overshadowed by minor injuries to two spectators from fireworks let off in the stands at Arnhem, the club said.

Champions Ajax stayed second with a last-gasp 2-1 win at struggling SC Cambuur.

PSV Eindhoven ended a six-match winless run with an emphatic 5-1 triumph at FC Utrecht.

Piazon, 19 and on loan from Chelsea, took his season's tally to 10 and Vitesse's unbeaten run to seven matches.

Davy Klaasen, who scored a hat-trick last weekend, again proved Ajax's hero, providing their first goal for Lasse Schone and then scoring a stoppage-time winner with a rebound from a corner at the end of the game on artificial turf in Leeuwarden.

Twente are third after winning on Saturday, having led overnight on goal difference.

Italian striker Graziano Pelle grabbed his 13th goal of the season as Feyenoord beat Groningen 1-0 to move back to fourth, six points off the pace.

PSV, with two goals each from Dutch internationals Memphis Depay and Adam Maher, answered critics after their elimination from the Europa League. They were four up within 32 minutes and jumped two places to ninth in the standings. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Lovell)