Dec 22 Teenage debutant Jairo Riedewald scored twice in the final minutes as champions Ajax Amsterdam snatched a dramatic 2-1 win away at Roda JC Kerkrade on Sunday to end 2013 at the top of the Dutch league.

The 17-year-old Riedewald equalised for Ajax with two minutes left and then scored a stoppage time winner.

Coach Frank de Boer called it a "fairytale" and said he had anguished over selecting the youth team midfielder out of position at left back for his first league match.

"It was Jairo's task to push forward but that he would pop up in the penalty box we certainly did not expect," he told FOX Sports.

Roda, who fired coach Ruud Brood last week, had taken the lead after 34 minutes through defender Henk Dijkhuizen but the defeat leaves them just one point above the relegation zone.

Ajax took over at the top from Vitesse Arnhem, who drew with Heracles Almelo on Saturday, on goal difference as the league takes a four-week mid-season break.

Both clubs are on 37 points. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Josh Reich)