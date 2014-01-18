Jan 18 Patrick van Aanholt scored a last minute winner as Vitesse Arnhem moved top of the Dutch league standings with a 2-1 away triumph at PEC Zwolle on Saturday, putting immediate pressure back on defending champions Ajax Amsterdam.

Ajax led Vitesse on goal difference at the brief winter break but are now again forced to play catch-up to their unfashionable fellow title contenders.

Vitesse moved to 40 points, three ahead of Twente Enschede who had taken over top spot on Friday with a 3-1 home triumph over Heracles Almelo.

Ajax are also on 37 points before Sunday's home match against PSV Eindhoven.

Christian Atsu, like van Aanholt on loan from Chelsea, took just 121 seconds to put Vitesse ahead at PEC but the lead lasted only seven minutes before Guyon Fernandez equalised.

A missed penalty by Brazilian teenager Lucas Piazon three minutes after the equaliser left Vitesse scrambling until van Aanholt hit home the winner.

Jon Dahl Tomasson made a successful start as new Roda JC Kerkrade coach as they twice came from behind to force a 2-2 draw away at Marco van Basten's fifth-placed SC Heerenveen.

Debutant Hans Hateboer set up the opening goal for FC Groningen's Michael de Leeuw but then got sent off near the end, after which RKC Waalwijk equalised through Evander Sno's penalty.

The 1-1 draw means Groningen stay sixth in the standings.

Steven Berghuis scored twice as AZ Alkmaar beat NAC Breda 3-0 earlier on Saturday to end a run of four successive league defeat and move up to seventh place.