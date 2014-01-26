Jan 26 A Lasse Schone goal handed Ajax Amsterdam a 1-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles and allowed them to open up a two point lead over Vitesse Arnhem in the Dutch championship on Sunday.

Ajax moved to 43 points while Vitesse lost ground after a 1-1 home draw with NEC Nijmegen. Third-placed Twente Enschede stayed on 37 points after their game at Groningen was postponed because of an icy pitch.

Schone hit home a rebound from a free kick in the 74th minute of a tough test for champions Ajax.

Vitesse, who had been trading top place with Ajax in recent months, were leading through a first half goal from Israeli defender Dan Mori at the end of a corner. Michael Higdon equalised in the 70th minute in a serious setback for the challengers but NEC remain bottom. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)