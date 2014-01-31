Jan 31 Vitesse Arnhem came from behind to grab a point at Feyenoord in a 1-1 draw on Friday but could give up more ground in the Dutch league to fellow front-runners Ajax Amsterdam over the weekend.

Guram Kashia headed home a 56th-minute equaliser for second placed Vitesse as the surprise packages of the season moved to 42 points from 21 matches after Feyenoord had taken the lead in the 39th minute through Graziano Pelle.

Vitesse were left one point behind Ajax, who could open up a four-point gap if they win at Utrecht on Sunday.

Ajax and Vitesse have been trading places at the top for most of the season but Vitesse let slip potentially precious points last weekend at home to bottom-placed NEC Nijmegen, allowing Ajax to go two points clear.

Italian Pelle's goal was his 16th in the league this season. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; l)