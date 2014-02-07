AMSTERDAM Feb 7 Vitesse Arnhem were held to a shock 0-0 draw by visiting bottom side ADO Den Haag on Friday as they struggled to stay in the Dutch title race after four consecutive matches without a win.

Den Haag's valiant effort came four days after they fired coach Maurice Steijn and put his assistant Henk Fraser in charge for the rest of the season.

Vitesse, who dominated possession but created no chances, stay third in the standings, having spent the first half of the season trading places with champions Ajax Amsterdam at the top.

Ajax, who visit mid-table PEC Zwolle on Sunday, have 47 points, four clear of Twente Enschede, who lead Vitesse on goal difference before their trip to PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.

Den Haag, who could have left the relegation zone with a win, remain bottom with 21 points from 23 games, level with NEC Nijmegen who travel to fourth-placed Feyenoord on Saturday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tom Hayward)