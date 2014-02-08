Feb 8 Two-goal Graziano Pelle continued his scoring spree and Jean-Paul Boetius also grabbed a double to inspire Feyenoord to a 5-1 home rout of NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch league on Saturday.

Italian-born Pelle missed a first-half penalty but his double took his league tally this season to 18 goals.

Lex Immers was the other scorer as Feyenoord recovered from going a goal down after 11 minutes to join Vitesse Arnhem and Twente Enschede with 43 points, four behind champions Ajax Amsterdam who travel to Zwolle on Sunday.

Twente lost 3-2 at fifth-placed PSV Eindhoven on Saturday while Vitesse drew 0-0 at home to ADO Den Haag on Friday.

PSV made a fast start against Twente with early goals from Santiago Arias and Juergen Locadia.

Dusan Tadic hit the woodwork for the visitors before they pulled one back through Quincy Promes after 40 minutes.

Netherlands full back Jetro Willems restored PSV's two-goal advantage after the break but teenager Kyle Ebecilio replied for Twente in the 68th minute.

"We were too enthusiastic at the start and were caught on the counter attack," Twente coach Michel Jansen told Dutch television.

"As far as our title chances are concerned it's now a matter of playing it game by game."

NAC Breda, who beat Roda JC Kerkrade 2-0, and Go Ahead Eagles, 2-1 home winners over AZ Alkamar, picked up valuable points to move well clear of the relegation zone.