Feb 22 PSV Eindhoven's Brian Ruiz scored his second goal in as many games as they beat NEC Nijmegen 2-0 to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Costa Rica forward Ruiz, who joined PSV from Fulham last month after an unsuccessful spell in London, opened the scoring before the hour-mark, with Memphis Depay adding a late second.

PSV are in fifth place with 41 points from 25 games.

On Sunday, leaders Ajax Amsterdam, who have 51 points, host AZ Alkmaar while second-placed Twente Enschede (47) welcome Feyenoord, who are in third spot (44), and fourth-placed Vitesse Arnhem (43) play at home to lowly RKC Walwiijk.

In other matches on Saturday, struggling SC Cambuur recorded a second straight win with a 1-0 triumph over bottom side Roda JC Kerkrade, who have now lost their last five league matches.

Paco van Moorsel scored in the third minute of added time after Roda were reduced to nine men following late red cards for Kees Luijckx and Guy Ramos.

PEC Zwolle and Heracles drew 1-1 as they battle for Europa League qualifying playoff spots, while the Heerenveen-NAC Breda game was suspended for 15 minutes due to a floodlight failure at the Abe Lenstra Stadion before it finished in a 0-0 draw. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Ken Ferris)