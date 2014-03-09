March 9 Defending champions Ajax Amsterdam conceded a surprise second half goal to Martijn Barto and were held 1-1 at home by SC Cambuur, letting their Dutch league lead slip to six points.

Barto's 54th minute goal from a corner also denied Ajax coach Frank de Boer his 100th win in charge of Ajax since he took charge in December 2010.

Ajax, now on 58 points, had gone ahead in the second minute through captain Siem de Jong in what seemed a routine assignment but have handed a glimmer of hope again to second placed Vitesse Arnhem, who won on Saturday to advance to 52 points.

Twente Enschede let their hopes slip as they lost 1-0 at relegation-threatened Go Ahead Eagles, who moved four points clear of the drop zone as they arrested a run of three successive losses.

The visitors could have been back in second place had they won but never recovered after going behind in the 32nd minute to Jarchinio Antonia's goal.

Twente stay on 49 points in third place, now just one ahead of Feyenoord Rotterdam who won 2-0 at Groningen with goals from Ruben Schaken and Stefan de Vrij. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)