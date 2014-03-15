March 15 PSV Eindhoven continued a resurgent run in the Dutch league on Saturday as they beat Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 to move up to third in the standings.

First half goals from Jurgen Locadia and Memphis Depay ensured a seventh straight win for the club, who struggled to find form at the start of the season, but rode their luck in the Gelredome to come away with the three points.

PSV lie third with 50 points, eight behind champions and league leaders Ajax Amsterdam. Second-place Vitesse are on 52. The home loss for the Arnhem came as a major blow to their title aspirations.

Locadia took advantage of defensive blunder to put PSV ahead after just six minutes but former PSV midfielder Zakaria Labyad pulled Vitesse level in the 17th minute.

Depay then had a penalty nine minutes later saved but scored when the ball was played back to him on the rebound.

ADO Den Haag moved further away from the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Groningen. Heracles Almelo came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over relegation threatened Roda JC Kerkrade. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)