March 16 Runaway Dutch league leaders Ajax Amsterdam were held for a second successive week as they played out a goalless draw at NAC Breda on Sunday and are now seven points clear in search of a fourth successive championship.

The result stretched to six months their unbeaten run in away league matches but will come as scant consolation to Ajax, who had an effort from striker Kolbeinn Sigthorsson cleared off the line by the NAC defence just before halftime.

They also saw captain Siem de Jong go off after eight minutes with a pulled hamstring to add to his injury woes this season.

A stoppage time goal from Dusan Tadic, which proved the last kick of the match, ensured a 2-1 win for Twente Enschede and took them back to second, ahead on goal difference from Vitesse Arnhem who lost at home on Saturday.

Feyenoord moved to fourth place as second half goals from Ruud Vormer and Lex Immers beat Heerenveen 2-0 at home.

"We got a lot more pace into our game in the second half and won all the duels. Heerenveen hardly had a chance," Feyenoord's coach Ronald Koeman told reporters after winning the coaching duel with his former national team colleague Marco van Basten.

NEC Nijmegen twice came from a goal down to draw 2-2 with Utrecht and move off bottom place. They are now second last, one point ahead of Roda JC Kerkrade.