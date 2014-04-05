April 5 Alfred Finnbogason extended his lead at the top of the Dutch league scorers list when he netted his 26th goal of the season for Heerenveen as they thumped PSV Eindhoven 3-0 on Saturday.

The Iceland international striker added a late third to follow goals from Bilal Basaçikoglu and Rajiv van La Parra as the Friesian side put a dent in PSV's hopes of playing in the Champions League next season.

The Eindhoven club, whose players received a visit from manager Philip Cocu on Friday following surgery to remove a tumor from his back, are four points behind Feyenoord in the second Champions League qualification place but have now played a game more.

FC Twente moved to within a point of Feyenoord with a 2-0 victory at NAC Breda.

Chilean Felipe Gutierrez and Serbian striker Dusan Tadic scored either side of halftime.

Cambuur, whose manager Dwight Lodeweges resigned in midweek after being threatened by some 200 of his own fans at training following his decision to join Heerenveen next season, came from behind to earn a point at second-bottom NEC.

Geoffrey Castillion converted a penalty for NEC early in the game, but Mart Dijkstra equalised in first half injury-time to earn a point in a game with three red cards, two for the hosts.

Go Ahead Eagles eased their relegation worries as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Heracles.

The home side took a first half lead through Mikhael Rosheuvel, but goals from Deniz Turuc and Erik Falkenburg sealed victory for the visitors, who had Jarchinio Antonia sent off with two minutes remaining.

Ajax Amsterdam will be crowned champions for the fourth successive year on Sunday if they win away at Vitesse Arnhem and Feyenoord fail to take full points at home to RKC Waalwijk.