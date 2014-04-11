April 11 Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal will take a group of home-based players to a training camp next month at the start of his World Cup preparations, the Dutch football association said on Friday.

He will start on May 7 in Hoenderloo with the best of the Dutch league players plus some from the country's Under-21 side who will be preparing nearby for European Championship qualifiers, team manager Hans Jorristma said at a presentation of the country's World Cup plans.

Van Gaal, who will announce the first group of selected players on May 2, will host three camps of three days each.

Van Gaal expects his foreign-based contingent to join up from the second camp as they build towards a warm-up friendly against Ecuador in Amsterdam on May 17.

From May 20, the Dutch will spend seven days in Lagos, Portugal with their full squad present in principle apart from the possibility of winger Arjen Robben playing in the Champions League final.

If holders Bayern Munich overcome Real Madrid to reach the final, the earliest Robben could join up with the squad would be after May 24.

The Netherlands return home for a brief break and will reassemble in Rotterdam on May 29 for friendlies against Ghana on May 31 and Wales on June 4.

Van Gaal intends to announce his final 23-man World Cup squad on June 2. The Dutch then fly to Rio de Janeiro and will train at Flamengo's facilities where they have sent experts to get the pitch into shape.

The Netherlands meet holders Spain in their opening game at the World Cup in a repeat of the 2010 final on June 13 in Salvador. They also face Australia and Chile in Group B.