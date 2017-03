May 7 Three goals in 13 minutes gave AZ Alkmaar a 3-0 win over Heerenveen in the first leg of their Dutch league play-off on Wednesday.

AZ showed no mercy to Heerenveen coach Marco van Basten, who will take over at AZ next season.

Van Basten had been hoping to leave Heerenveen with a Europa League place, but those plans crumbled as Celso Ortiz, Nemanja Gudelj and Steven Berghuis scored in quick succession towards the end of the first half.

Lorenzo Burnet netted three minutes from time to give Groningen a 1-0 home win over Vitesse Arnhem in Wednesday's other play-off encounter.

The return legs are played on Saturday, with the winners meeting each other over two legs for a place in European club competition next season.

