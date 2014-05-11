May 11 NEC Nijmegen lost their Dutch top-flight status after a 3-1 home loss to second tier Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday completed a 4-1 aggregate defeat in the promotion-relegation playoffs.

NEC go down after dramatically escaping automatic relegation on the final day of the regular campaign when they held champions Ajax Amsterdam to a 2-2 draw.

Sparta, who were 3-0 up at halftime, meet FC Dordrecht over two legs next week for a place in the top flight next season.

RKC Waalwijk will look to keep their Eredivisie status against Excelsior Rotterdam in the other playoff decider.

RKC, who finished third-bottom in the top flight, drew 1-1 at home to De Graafschap on Sunday for a 2-1 aggregate victory thanks to Jean David Beauguel's second-half equaliser, while Excelsior beat FC Den Bosch 2-1 at home for a 5-2 aggregate win.

Roda JC Kerkrade had already been automatically relegated after finishing last in the Dutch league while Willem II Tilburg were promoted after winning the second tier championship. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Josh Reich)