May 18 Dordrecht and Excelsior Rotterdam secured promotion to the Dutch top-flight while Groningen beat Alkmaar for a place in next season's Europa League as the club season in the Netherlands came to a close on Sunday.

A 3-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam in the second leg of their promotion-relegation playoff handed Dordrecht a return to the elite after a 19-year hiatus as they won 5-3 on aggregate.

Excelsior drew 2-2 at RKC Waalwijk for a 4-2 aggregate triumph, relegating the club of former Dutch international Erwin Koeman, who was the subject of much abuse from the home fans as their status slipped away.

Excelsior, the former club of Dutch captain Robin van Persie who tweeted his congratulations, have now been promoted eight times, the last in 2010.

It is the first time in 12 years three new clubs will play in the Dutch league next season after Willem II Tilburg won automatic promotion and Dordrecht and Excelsior came through the playoffs.

Roda JC Kerkade, NEC Nijmegen and RKC were relegated.

Tjaronn Chery scored twice as Groningen beat Alkmaar 3-0 to win a spot in the Europa League, along with Twente Enschede and PSV Eindhoven.

Veteran coach Dick Advocaat, who led Alkmaar to the quarter-finals of this year's Europa League, was taking charge of his last game at the club, who were held goalless at home in the first leg of their playoff on Thursday.