AMSTERDAM Aug 23 Marco van Basten blasted his AZ Alkmaar team after they were beaten for the second successive week, going down 3-0 at promoted Willem II Tilburg in the Dutch championship on Saturday.

Bruno Andrade, Ali Messaoud and Charlton Vicento scored the goals as Willem II picked up their first victory of the season.

Van Basten, who took over at the start of the campaign, called his side's performance "seriously inadequate".

"Last season AZ lost many away games," the former Netherlands coach told reporters.

"This has to do with their mindset and their will to win. That was and remains a concern as it went wrong again today."

AZ are 12th in the table with three points from three games.

Heerenveen also registered their first win as two late goals secured a 2-0 triumph over Excelsior Rotterdam.

Marten de Roon (penalty) and Sam Larsson scored in the last six minutes while Excelsior had keeper Jordy Deckers sent off in the closing stages and had to put midfielder Kevin Vermeulen in goal because they had already made three changes.

Go Ahead Eagles claimed their first point as they shared a goalless draw at home to Dordrecht.

Champions Ajax Amsterdam host PSV Eindhoven on Sunday with both sides going into the game with two wins from two matches.