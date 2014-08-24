AMSTERDAM Aug 24 Three second half goals saw PSV Eindhoven come back from a half-time deficit to beat champions Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 away and join PEC Zwolle at the top of the Dutch league on a Sunday of surprise results.

The win moved PSV to nine points alongside PEC, who also had to fight their way back after going a goal down to beat Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 and maintain their 100 percent record.

Feyenoord Rotterdam suffered a shock 2-1 home loss to Utrecht while Groningen dropped their first points in a one-sided 3-0 loss at ADO Den Haag.

Memphis Depay, who signed a contract extension just days earlier, led the revival as PSV became the first team in almost 10 years to win at Ajax after being down at the break.

Ajax had taken a 16th minute lead through Anwar El Ghazi but World Cup attacker Depay equalised seven minutes after half-time.

Luciano Narsingh and Florian Jozefzoon extended the lead to ensure PSV's third win in a row and send out an early season statement of intent.

Maikel van der Werff and Stef Nijland scored in the second half for PEC, who had made their Europa League debut on Thursday, after Davy Proepper had put Vitesse ahead in the 24th minute.

Utrecht also won after falling behind as Feyenoord took the lead through Mitchell te Vrede's 33nd minute effort. Nacer Barazite equalised on the stroke of half-time and Rodney Antwi got the winner 20 minutes from the end.

Like Ajax, Groningen had also won their first two games of the new campaign but saw Michiel Kramer score twice after Thomas Kristensen had opened the scoring in a dominant home display by ADO.

In Sunday's other match, Twente Enschede drew 1-1 away at NAC Breda for their third successive draw. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Josh Reich)