AMSTERDAM Aug 29 Ibrahim Afellay and Davy Klaassen have been added to the Netherlands squad for two internationals next month, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Friday.

Coach Guus Hiddink kept his selection at 25 players for the friendly against Italy in Bari on Sept. 5 and the Euro 2016 qualifier against the Czech Republic in Prague four days later.

Afellay, recently loaned by Barcelona to Olympiakos in Greece, and Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Klaassen replaced goalkeeper Michel Vorm and Paris St Germain full back Gregory van der Wiel who were named in the provisional squad.

Hiddink recalled defender Erik Pieters and midfielder Rafael van der Vaart who was ruled out of the World Cup through injury.

Hiddink promised he would stick largely with the players Louis van Gaal picked over the last two years who took the team to third place at this year's World Cup in Brazil.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United), Bruno Martins Indi (FC Porto), Erik Pieters (Stoke City), Paul Verhaegh (FC Augsburg), Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Olympiakos), Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Rafael van der Vaart (Hamburg SV), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce), Jeremain Lens (Dynamo Kiev), Robin van Persie (Manchester United). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson,; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; l)