AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 Groningen missed out on a chance to join PSV Eindhoven and PEC Zwolle at the top of the Dutch league after being beaten 3-0 at SC Cambuur on Sunday.

Three second-half goals lifted unfashionable Cambuur into third place on 11 points, one behind the leaders, after five rounds of the new season. Groningen stay on nine points.

PEC had ended PSV Eindhoven's 100 percent start with a 3-1 home win on Saturday.

"I'm very pleased but mostly proud. We showed we can play good football but we must stay grounded. We'll enjoy it now but we could suddenly lose three in a row and then we'll also need to stay grounded," Cambuur coach Henk de Jong told reporters.

Cambuur's goals came from Albert Rusnak, former Nigeria international Bartholomew Ogbeche and substitute Sander van de Streek as they dominated from the start but took until the 51st minute to break the deadlock, with Groningen then reduced to 10 men on the hour.

A hat-trick from Abiola Dauda ensured a first win of the season for Vitesse Arnhem as they beat Excelsior 3-1 at home.

The three goals came in a 13-minute spell in the second half and were a much needed boost for Vitesse, who had been the surprise package of the last campaign before fading from the title race in the final two months of the season.

An 86th-minute winner from Kingsley Boateng gave NAC Breda a 1-0 win at struggling FC Dordrecht while Utrecht were held to a goalless draw at home by ADO Den Haag.

Champions Ajax Amsterdam beat Heracles Almelo 2-1 at home on Saturday and lie fifth, level on points with Groningen. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)