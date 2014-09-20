AMSTERDAM, Sept 20 Heerenveen took an early lead at Vitesse Arnhem but were held to a 1-1 draw and missed out on a chance to top the Dutch league standings on Saturday.

They started the day two points behind table-topping PSV Eindhoven and PEC Zwolle, who both play on Sunday, and went ahead when German import Mark Uth scored in the 23rd minute.

But hosts Vitesse equalised seven minutes later through Davy Proepper dashing Heerenveen's hopes of being overnight leaders and leaving them in fourth with 11 points from six matches.

They are a point off the top and level with Cambuur, who visit PSV on Sunday when PEC Zwolle are at AZ Alkmaar.

ADO Den Haag failed to push into the top half after salvaging a 1-1 home draw against injury-hit Go Ahead Eagles thanks to Michiel Kramer's 84th minute equaliser.

There was also a 1-1 draw between Excelsior and Dordrecht, who were both promoted from the first division last season. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)