AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 Netherlands coach Guus Hiddink has included uncapped Feyenoord defender Sven van Beek in a 30-man preliminary squad for next month's Euro 2016 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Iceland, the Dutch football association announced on Wednesday.

Hiddink, heavily criticised after the Dutch lost their opening qualifier to the Czech Republic in Prague earlier this month, also named several young players who were first called up last year by his predecessor Louis van Gaal in the buildup to the World Cup.

It means a return to contention for Davy Propper, Luciano Narsingh, Qunicy Promes and goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer.

The 20-year-old Van Beek has played only 16 league matches for Feyenoord but won caps at under-21 level for the Netherlands.

Injury keeps out Memphis Depay, Rafael van der Vaart and Ron Vlaar from the Dutch side that finished third at the World Cup in Brazil.

The Netherlands host Kazakhstan in Amsterdam on Oct.10 and then play away in Reykjavik on Oct.13.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jeffrey Bruma (PSV Eindhoven), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United), Bruno Martins Indi (Porto), Erik Pieters (Stoke City), Sven van Beek (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris St Germain), Virgil van Dijk (Celtic), Paul Verhaegh (FC Augsburg), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Olympiakos), Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Davy Propper (Vitesse Arnhem), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce), Jeremain Lens (Dynamo Kiev), Luciano Narsingh (PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Robin van Persie (Manchester United). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Lovell)