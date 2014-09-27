AMSTERDAM, Sept 27 Kolbeinn Sigthorsson scored a hat-trick as champions Ajax Amsterdam won 5-2 at NAC Breda on Saturday to move level on points with Dutch league leaders PSV Eindhoven.

The two clubs were joined on 15 points by PEC Zwolle, who needed two late goals to edge past bottom club Heracles Almelo 4-2 at home.

PSV lead on goal difference and play on Sunday at Heerenveen.

Despite also missing a penalty, Iceland international Sigthorsson, who scored 30 league goals last season, opened his account for the new campaign with a flourish as Ajax returned to form in time for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Apoel Nicosia.

Stef Nijland and Jesper Drost scored in the last six minutes for Zwolle as they condemned Heracles to a seventh defeat in as many matches.

There was also a hat-trick for Georgia international Valeri Qazaishvili as Vitesse Arnhem won 6-2 at Dordrecht for only their second victory of the season.

Feyenoord also won only their second game of the campaign as an own goal from Giliano Wijnaldum put them on their way to a 4-0 win at Go Ahead Eagles.

Jens Toornstra, Colin Kazim-Richards and Mitchell te Vrede scored the other goals to provide new coach Fred Rutten with some relief from mounting concern over their slow start to the season.

New AZ Alkmaar coach John van den Brom, who has taken over from Marco van Basten, watched his new charges in a 3-2 success at his former club ADO Den Haag.

Van den Brom starts his new job on Monday with AZ up to 12 points, just three off the leaders.