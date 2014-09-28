AMSTERDAM, Sept 28 Daley Sinkgraven scored 13 minutes from time to give 10-man Heerenveen a 1-0 victory over Dutch leaders PSV Eindhoven on Sunday and ensure a three-way tie at the top of the Dutch standings.

PSV's second loss of the league season means they stay on 15 points, ahead on goal difference from defending champions Ajax Amsterdam and last season's cup winners PEC Zwolle, who both won high scoring games on Saturday.

Heerenveen played for almost an hour with 10 men after Stefano Marzo was sent off in the first half but snatched a deserved lead after Sinkgraven shot in from some 15 metres out.

The goal came shortly Joshua Brenet was sent off for PSV and means Heerenveen are now fourth, one point behind.

Twente Enschede moved to fifth place on 13 points as Kyle Ebecilio gave them an early lead against Utrecht and an own goal from Christian Kum and a late strike from Luc Castaignos ensured a comfortable 3-1 win.

Groningen are one point further back after Michael de Leeuw's first-half penalty ensured a 1-0 home win over Willem II Tilburg.

SC Cambuur are also on 12 points as they played out a 1-1 away draw at Excelsior in Sunday's other match.