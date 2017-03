AMSTERDAM Oct 3 Netherlands coach Guus Hiddink has trimmed down his squad to 25 from a preliminary list of 30 unveiled last week for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Iceland.

Hiddink dropped uncapped Feyenoord defender Sven van Beek, goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer, the injured Davy Propper and Paul Verhaegh and veteran Dirk Kuyt, who announced his retirement from international football earlier on Friday.

Injury has already ruled out Memphis Depay, Rafael van der Vaart and Ron Vlaar.

The Netherlands, surprisingly beaten by Czech Republic in their opening match, host Kazakhstan in Amsterdam on Oct. 10 and then play away in Reykjavik on Oct. 13.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Jeffrey Bruma (PSV Eindhoven), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United), Bruno Martins Indi (FC Porto), Erik Pieters (Stoke City), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris Saint-Germain), Virgil van Dijk (Celtic), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Olympiakos), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Jeremain Lens (Dynamo Kiev), Luciano Narsingh (PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Robin van Persie (Manchester United). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Martyn Herman; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging Mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; l)