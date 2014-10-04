AMSTERDAM Oct 4 Bartholomew Ogbeche scored twice as SC Cambuur beat second from bottom Dordrecht 4-1 on Saturday to join three other teams tied for the lead in the Dutch championship.

Cambuur, who were 2-0 up inside six minutes, are on 15 points along with PSV Eindhoven, Ajax Amsterdam and PEC Zwolle who all play on Sunday.

Daniel de Ridder netted for the hosts in the opening minute before Ogbeche's double and another goal from Sander van de Streek made it four.

Heerenveen missed out on a chance to take the outright lead at the top of the table, staying on 14 points after losing 2-1 at Willem II Tilburg who won with a late goal from Terell Ondaan.

Bottom club Heracles Almelo picked up their first points of the season in style, a 6-1 drubbing of NAC Breda ending a sequence of seven league defeats.

NAC played for more than an hour with 10 men after striker Stipe Perica, on loan from Chelsea, was sent off.

Jeffrey Rijsdijk scored in the last minute for Go Ahead Eagles as they came from two down to win 3-2 at Utrecht and record their second victory of the season.