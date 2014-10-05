AMSTERDAM Oct 5 A comfortable victory for PSV Eindhoven on Sunday helped them regain the outright lead in the Dutch league as their closest challengers Ajax Amsterdam and PEC Zwolle played out a goalless draw.

Adam Maher, Luciano Narsingh and Jurgen Locadia scored as PSV cruised to a 3-0 home win over Excelsior Rotterdam to move to 18 points with six wins from their opening eight games of the campaign.

But they did have defender Jeffrey Bruma, called up to the Dutch squad for the upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers, sent off after an hour.

Ajax and PEC fell two points behind after their stalemate in Amsterdam with the provincial club continuing to prove a bogey side for the champions.

PEC hammered Ajax in April's Dutch Cup final and beat them again in the season-opening Super Cup.

Twente Enschede moved up to fifth after they held AZ Alkmaar, who were playing their first match under new coach John van den Brom, to a 2-2 away draw.

Feyenoord's renaissance after a horror start to the season continued with a 4-0 win at home over Groningen that lifted the Rotterdam club to 10th in the standings. It followed a 2-1 victory over Standard Liege in the Europa League on Thursday.

"You can see that step by step we are getting better," said coach Fred Rutten after goals from English-born Colin Kazim-Richards, Lex Immers, Jean-Paul Boetius and Mitchell te Vrede.