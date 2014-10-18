AMSTERDAM Oct 18 Adam Maher's double helped PSV Eindhoven beat AZ Alkmaar 3-0 and take a four-point lead as second-placed champions Ajax Amsterdam drew 1-1 at Twente Enschede in the Dutch league on Saturday.

Luciano Narsingh also scored as PSV won a seventh match out of nine to reach 21 points while Ajax looked unconvincing ahead of their Champions League trip to Barcelona on Tuesday.

PSV, with suspended coach Phillip Cocu in the stands, went ahead after 19 minutes and were 3-0 up by halftime.

Jesus Corona's 16th minute goal for Twente Enschede put them ahead against Ajax but Kolbeinn Sigthorsson equalised 20 minutes from the end to put the visitors on 17 points.

Twente, whom have 15 points, remain the only unbeaten side in the league but have drawn six of their nine games.

Feyenoord continued to turn around their fortunes with a third straight league win as Elvis Manu's double saw them edge visiting bottom side Heracles Almelo 2-1 to move to 14 points.

Captain Manu scored twice in the opening 20 minutes and Feyenoord held out in a nervy second half after Jeroen Veldmate pulled one back just after the hour. Vitesse Arnhem's 4-1 win at Willem II Tilburg also put them on to 14 points.

Lowly ADO Den Haag had Wilfried Kanon sent off in the eighth minute when conceding a penalty which hosts NAC Breda missed before Mats Seuntjens put them ahead just past the half-hour.

But NAC, playing in their first match since firing coach Nebojsa Gudelj, allowed depleted Den Haag to grab a point when Michiel Kramer equalised midway through the second half.

NAC are 14th on nine points with Den Haag 16th on seven. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)