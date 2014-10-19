AMSTERDAM Oct 19 Cambuur Leeuwarden fought back after conceding a penalty and an own goal to earn a 2-2 draw at neighbours Heerenveen while PEC Zwolle surprisingly lost 3-2 in the derby with Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch league on Sunday.

Cambuur and Zwolle failed to grab second place after Ajax Amsterdam drew 1-1 at fifth-placed Twente Enschede on Saturday.

Heerenveen went ahead in the first minute when Mark Uth converted from the spot and doubled their lead when Marlon Pereira put the ball in his own net four minutes into the second half but they could not hold onto their lead.

Cambuur's Bartholomew Ogbeche pulled a goal back 10 minutes later and Etienne Reijnen salvaged a point for the visitors with a goal in the 67th minute.

Zwolle failed to recover after conceding two early goals against 13th-placed Go Ahead Eagles.

PSV Eindhoven are top with 21 points from nine games after a 3-0 home win over AZ Almaar on Saturday, while Ajax remain second with 17 points followed by Cambuur and Zwolle with 16. Twente and Heerenveen are on 15 points.

Adam Maher inspired PSV to a comfortable victory by notching a first half double after Luciano Narsingh's 20th minute strike had opened the scoring for the hosts.

Maher is finally making his mark after failing to reproduce the form he displayed before leaving AZ in July 2013.

The 21-year-old midfielder tapped the ball home from close range in the 29th minute before an impressive run past four defenders and a well placed shot 12 minutes later.

Jesus Corona put Twente ahead after 16 minutes against Ajax but Kolbeinn Sigthorsson equalised 20 minutes from the end. (Editing by Ken Ferris)