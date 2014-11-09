AMSTERDAM Nov 9 PSV Eindhoven snatched a 2-1 victory at Heracles Almelo thanks to defender Karim Rekik's extra-time winner on Sunday while Ajax Amsterdam triumphed 4-2 at Cambuur Leeuwarden.

PSV are now on 30 points at the top of the Dutch championship, four ahead of second-placed Ajax.

Bryan Linssen, who bagged a hat-trick against Go Ahead Eagles last week, put Heracles 1-0 up in the 29th minute by tucking home a rebound from close range.

The leaders levelled on the stroke of halftime as Luuk de Jong finished off a counter-attack set up by the inspirational Memphis Depay.

Rekik's 92nd-minute effort then made sure PSV secured maximum points.

Champions Ajax bounced back from their midweek Champions League defeat by Barcelona with their third consecutive Dutch top-flight victory.

Sebastian Steblecki gave Cambuur the lead after two minutes but Arkadiusz Milik and Davy Klaassen hit back for the visitors.

Milik, preferred to Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, struck again after the break with his fifth league goal of the season.

A deflected shot from Anwar El Ghazi in the 78th minute sealed the win for Ajax before Cambuur striker Bartholomew Ogbeche converted a penalty in extra-time.

Fourth-placed Feyenoord shared a 0-0 draw with mid-table Vitesse Arnhem.

Twente Enschede, on the same 21-point total as Feyenoord, are third on goal difference after a 4-0 victory at bottom club Dordrecht who had Ilias Haddad sent off in the 26th minute. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)