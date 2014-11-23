AMSTERDAM Nov 23 PSV Eindhoven's lead in the Dutch Eredivisie was cut to two points as Phillip Cocu's leaders were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw at FC Groningen on Sunday.

PSV, who had been four points clear going into the weekend's games, still lead on 31 points but Ajax Amsterdam, 4-1 victors over 10-man Heerenveen on Saturday, have taken closer order as they seek to successfully defend their title once again.

PSV took the lead in a pulsating game when Luuk de Jong headed home after a well-flighted cross from Jetro Willems just before the hour mark but the hosts levelled in the 82nd minute with Michael de Leeuw nodding home a cross from Mimoun Mahi.

The leaders had every reason to be disappointed with the result considering the number of chances they squandered but Groningen were also guilty of wasting a hatful of opportunities.

Twente Enschede won 2-1 at PEC Zwolle, thanks to a double from Luc Castaignos, on Sunday to reclaim third place from Feyenoord, who had grabbed a late 2-0 home win over FC Dordrecht on Saturday.

Twente and Feyenoord are both on 24 points, with the Rotterdam side trailing on goal difference.

Cambuur Leeuwarden are seventh on 20 points after a 3-1 victory at FC Utrecht on Sunday, while Heracles Almelo notched their third win of the season, rebounding well to beat ADO Den Haag 3-1 after falling behind in the ninth minute. (Editing by Ian Chadband)