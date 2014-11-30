AMSTERDAM Nov 30 Ajax Amsterdam's surge towards the top of the Dutch championship table was checked surprisingly at ADO Den Haag on Sunday as the champions were pegged back by a late equaliser from the prolific Michiel Kramer in a 1-1 draw.

ADO traditionally go the extra mile to thwart their Amsterdam rivals and again succeeded in denting Ajax's title aspirations with Kramer's 85th minute goal, his 10th of the season to cement his status as the league's top scorer.

A slack second half performance from Ajax, though, frustrated their coach Frank de Boer. "We should have pulled the trigger already," he told FOX Sports, referring to Kramer's late equaliser.

Ajax had taken the lead in the eighth minute with a textbook goal from Davy Klaassen, who finished off a well-worked team move featuring Arkadiusz Milik and Ricardo Kishna.

The 21-year-old midfielder Klaassen continued the good form he had shown when scoring the only goal for Ajax in their 3-1 Champions League loss at Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

Again, though, his effort was not enough against battling ADO, who finished with 10 men following the late dismissal of Gianni Zuiverloon.

The result left Ajax still second in the Dutch league on 30 points from 14 games, one point behind leaders PSV Eindhoven, who have a game in hand against fourth-placed Feyenoord, the date of which has yet to be decided.

The PSV-Feyenoord game had been scheduled for Sunday but was postponed as PSV had been forced to play the second half of their Europa League game at Estoril on Friday after heavy rain forced the previous day's game to be abandoned at halftime.

That left less than the required minimum of 48 hours between two matches.

Third-placed Twente Enschede failed to profit from the Ajax slip up, losing 2-1 at home to FC Groningen in a pulsating match on Sunday, and remain on 24 points. (Editing by Ian Chadband)