AMSTERDAM Dec 6 Ajax Amsterdam romped to a 5-0 victory over Willem II Tilburg on Saturday while captain Georginio Wijnaldum led from the front with two goals as leaders PSV Eindhoven won 3-1 at Dordrecht.

PSV have 34 points from 14 matches, one point ahead of second-placed Ajax with a game in hand.

Ajax put on one of their best performances of the season and showed an eagerness to entertain the crowd with a high-tempo passing game and the occasional showboating skill.

Goals from Arkadiusz Milik (2), Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, Joel Veltman and Davy Klaassen sank 10th-placed Willem at the Amsterdam Arena.

Ajax also reached a milestone when defender Veltman finished off a superb move with an exquisite chip to score their 3,000th home goal in the league.

The manner of the victory will put them in good heart for Wednesday's Champions League home game against APOEL Nicosia.

PSV went behind when Mart Lieder struck in the sixth minute for bottom of the table Dordrecht but the leaders rallied thanks to Wijnaldum's double and a goal from Luuk de Jong.

Memphis Depay missed a penalty for the visitors in the 36th minute while Dordrecht had Ilias Haddad sent off in the 67th.

Third-placed Feyenoord cruised past neighbours Excelsior Rotterdam 5-2 thanks to goals from Lex Immers (2), Colin Kazim-Richards, Jean-Paul Boetius and Jens Toornstra.

Feyenoord are seven points off the pace. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)