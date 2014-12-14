AMSTERDAM Dec 14 PSV Eindhoven grabbed a deserved 2-0 home win over Twente Enschede on Sunday as the Dutch leaders' superior attacking force helped them extend their unbeaten run to eight league matches.

The firepower PSV coach Phillip Cocu has at his disposal proved too much to handle for sixth-placed Twente, who in contrast failed to convert the chances they created.

Luuk de Jong headed home a 21st-minute corner kick to put PSV ahead and Georginio Wijnaldum added the second on the stroke of halftime, finishing off a fine team move with a simple tap-in from close range.

PSV are on 37 points from 15 games, having won seven of their last eight matches, with Ajax Amsterdam in second on 36 from 16 games.

Champions Ajax recorded their 1,300th Eredivisie victory by beating FC Utrecht 3-1.

Utrecht will be disappointed to come away from the Amsterdam ArenA without a point to add to their total of 20 points, missing numerous opportunities to grab at least a draw.

The visitors could not keep up with Ajax's tempo in the opening 20 minutes, leading to early goals from Thulani Serero and Davy Klaassen, but they stepped up the pace and fought back into the game.

Unites States international Rubio Rubin reduced the deficit by scoring with a well-placed shot in the 35th minute, but winger Anwar El Ghazi restored Ajax' two-goal lead with a left-footed strike only seconds after entering the pitch as a substitute with half an hour remaining.

Feyenoord slipped to fourth on 28 points as the Rotterdam side were held to a 2-2 home draw against a highly efficient AZ Alkmaar.

Wesley Hoedt and Muamer Tankovic provided the goals for the visitors, before Colin Kazim-Richards pulled one back and Jordy Clasie salvaged a point for Feyenoord in stoppage time.