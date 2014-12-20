AMSTERDAM Dec 20 Dutch leaders PSV Eindhoven ended the year in fine fettle, steamrolling Go Ahead Eagles 5-0 at home on Saturday thanks to the excellent Memphis Depay.

The Netherlands winger kicked the hosts into gear with some impressive displays of technical ability and crowned his best performance for some time by snatching two goals.

Depay outwitted Go Ahead goalkeeper Mickey van der Hart with a clever header after an equally astute pass from former Chelsea defender Jeffrey Bruma just after the half-hour mark, and struck again with a simple tap-in with 11 minutes remaining.

Colombia international Santiago Arias had opened the scoring in the 14th minute when he escaped the offside trap and fired in a low shot which went in off the inside of the post.

Substitutes Jurgen Locadia and Florian Jozefzoon sealed the win, PSV's 14th from 17 league games, with simple finishes in the closing minutes.

It was one-way traffic for large parts of the match, but although clearly the inferior side, Go Ahead mounted the occasional foray forward without being rewarded for their efforts.

The comfortable win sent PSV into the winter break on 43 points, seven more than nearest challengers Ajax Amsterdam, who can reduce the gap by winning at Excelsior Rotterdam on Sunday.

Third-placed PEC Zwolle succumbed to a 2-1 loss at Cambuur despite an early lead and fifth-placed AZ Alkmaar conceded all the goals in the first half in a 3-0 home defeat by Utrecht.