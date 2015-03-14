AMSTERDAM, March 14 Two late goals saw cash-strapped Twente Enschede return to winning ways in the Dutch league on Saturday with a 2-0 win over PEC Zwolle that puts them back in contention for a place in the end of season play-offs for the Europa League.

Twente, deducted three points by the Dutch football association this month as punishment for financial irregularities, put aside their off-field woes with Renato Tapia and Hakim Ziyech scoring two late goals in a five-minute spell.

It snapped a run of six winless matches for Twente, who are now on 36 points, five off a place in the top seven which would allow them to compete for a berth in next season's Europa League.

SC Cambuur also advanced to 36 points, but have a poorer goal difference, after a 3-1 win over Utrecht.

Erik Bakker, with a penalty, and Sander van de Streek scored for the Leeuwarden-based Cambuur while Frenchman Edouard Duplan netted for Utrecht in a lively first half-hour.

Substitute Mikhail Rosheuvel added a third for Cambuur, who moved to ninth place, deep into stoppage time at the end of the game.

Goals from Robbie Haemhouts, Ali Messaoud and Ben Sahar handed Willem II Tilburg a 3-2 win at Excelsior and pushed them onto 35 points.

Adnane Tighadouini scored in the last minute to ensure NAC Breda a potentially vital points haul in their battle against relegation as they won 1-0 over fellow strugglers Go Ahead Eagles, whose coach Foeke Booy announced earlier this week he was leaving at the the end of the season.

NAC remain second last but are now just one point from potential safety. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)