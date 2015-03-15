AMSTERDAM, March 15 Defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin scored a rare goal to hand PSV Eindhoven a nervy 2-1 home win over Groningen that restored their 11-point lead at the top of the Dutch league on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Frenchman, on loan from Monaco, swept the ball home from a corner after 66 minutes to keep PSV on course for their first championship crown in seven years.

Ajax Amsterdam remained second after a 4-1 victory at Heerenveen while Feyenoord are third following a 2-1 triumph at bottom club Dordrecht.

PSV have 70 points with Ajax on 59 and Feyenoord on 51 and seven matches to go.

Georginio Wijnaldum gave PSV the lead in the 11th minute after playing a one-two with Luuk de Jong.

De Jong then missed a penalty before Groningen levelled just before halftime through Eric Booteghin.

Isimat-Mirin, who has been in and out of the team this season, grabbed the winner when he turned and shot from close range after Groningen had failed to clear a set piece.

"We didn't play our best game but were still able to win," said coach Phillip Cocu. "We are a step closer to the title."

Arkadiusz Milik netted twice in Ajax's comfortable victory over Heerenveen while Feyenoord needed a stoppage-time goal from Anass Achahbar to sink Dordrecht in Jan Everse's first game as coach of the bottom club.

Heracles Almelo climbed out of the relegation zone with a 3-1 triumph at ADO Den Haag after Wout Weghorst had given the visitors an early lead.

Heracles Almelo climbed out of the relegation zone with a 3-1 triumph at ADO Den Haag after Wout Weghorst had given the visitors an early lead.

Heracles now have 25 points, two clear of third from bottom Go Ahead Eagles Deventer.