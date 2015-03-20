AMSTERDAM, March 20 Eric Falkenburg scored twice as struggling NAC Breda secured their second successive victory with a 4-3 win at Utrecht on Friday to give themselves a chance of avoiding relegation from the Dutch league.

The result lifted NAC to third from bottom, level on 25 points with 15th placed Heracles Almelo who lead on goal difference.

Last week NAC won with a last gasp goal at home to fellow strugglers Go Ahead Eagles but this week started brightly with Falkenburg opening the scoring and then adding a second just after the break for a 2-1 lead.

Utrecht levelled for 2-2 before Kenny van der Weg and Mats Seuntjens put NAC in command although they played out a anxious final minutes after Rubio Rubin pulled one back for the hosts in the 87th minute. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)